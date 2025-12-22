News
Local News
Posted: Dec 22, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 9:47 AM
Patriot Auto Group Donates Bicycles, Coats, Shoes to Kids in Need
Nathan Thompson
More than 80 children who are under the care of the Department of Human Services will receive special Christmas gifts from Bartlesville's Patriot Auto Group.
The employees of Patriot Chevrolet, Patriot Hyundai and Patriot GMC gathered Monday to unload two trailers filled with children's bicycles.
Tatton Manning, the principal dealer for Patriot Auto Group, says this is the ninth year for the dealerships to gift new bicycles to kids in need. This year, Manning says his employees went the extra mile, helping with some winter necessities for the children during the Christmas giveaway.
Manning says they are already planning for next year, and thanked the dealerships' customers for their generousity throughout the year.
« Back to News