Posted: Dec 22, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 9:47 AM

Chase Almy

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met Monday morning at the Washington County Courthouse and approved multiple items during their regular meeting. Under Agenda Item 1, commissioners approved Pay Request Number One from Rural Water District #3, assigning payment to Kimley-Horn for engineering services related to utility relocations for the Bridge #146 Saunders Creek project. Commissioners also approved a resolution calling for a 2026 Free Fair Board election to elect new board members.

Additional actions under Item 1 included the approval of two declarations of surplus property. One declaration involved outdated office equipment from the Washington County Clerk’s Office, while the second covered surplus seating and furniture items from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners also approved the Report of Depository Balances and the monthly report to officers from Adult Drug Court for November 2025.

Under New Business, commissioners approved a Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and Request for Appropriation, along with a Utility Easement Permit. No items were presented for scrap metal quotes. The board also approved Blanket Purchase Orders and Claims, wrapping up the meeting with routine financial approvals before adjourning.