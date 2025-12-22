News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 22, 2025 12:50 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 12:50 PM
Water Pressure Fixed for Osage County Annex Building
Ty Loftis
An annex is being built near the Osage County Courthouse. That building will house several county-wide departments. As it was being installed, Pawhuska Utility Superintedent Jerry Eubanks discovered the building wasn't going to get the neccesary water pressure it needed, though.
Eubanks explains what it took to go out and fix the problem.
Eubanks thanked all the area agencies for helping solve the problem, including the Osage Nation and District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson.
Also at Monday's meeting, there was an agreement made with Wynona Public Schools that will allow for a school resource officer to serve the school for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.
