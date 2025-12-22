News
Dink's BBQ Hosting Christmas Lunch
Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que will host their annual Christmas lunch on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This is the third year Dink's has hosted the lunch. Owner Landon Curd talked about the event.
The luncheon provides free meals to those in need.
Although Dink's is known for their bar-b-que, Curd said the menu for Christmas will be more traditional for the holiday.
Dine-in and carry-out options will be available.
Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que is located at 2929 E. Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.
