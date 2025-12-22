Posted: Dec 22, 2025 3:23 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 3:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que will host their annual Christmas lunch on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The luncheon provides free meals to those in need.

Dine-in and carry-out options will be available.