Nowata County News
Posted: Dec 22, 2025 3:37 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 3:37 PM
Nowata School Board to Hold Special Meeting Next Week
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata School Board will hold a special meeting next Monday, Dec. 29, to discuss the employment of head football coach Chance Juby.
According to an agenda, Superintendent Mindy Jo Englett and Juby will provide evidence on their own behalves and receive questions from board members.
The board will enter into executive session for further discussion and immediately following will vote on the superintendent's recommendation to dismiss Juby.
Juby was formally charged on Nov. 26 in Rogers County court with engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school, a felony.
Next Monday's special meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Nowata High School Commons Area, located at 707 W. Osage Ave.
