Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting widespread power outages impacting more than 5,000 residents across Washington and Osage counties. According to PSO’s outage map, the majority of those without electricity are located in southern and western areas of Bartlesville, as well as several communities in Osage County.

In Osage County, outages are concentrated in and around the towns of Barnsdall, Wynona, and Nelagoney. The cause of the outages has not been officially confirmed, and restoration times have not yet been announced by the utility company.

Bartlesville Radio has reached out to PSO for comment regarding the outages and potential restoration efforts. As of publication, PSO was not immediately available to provide additional information.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Oak Park neighborhood of Bartlesville. PSO Outage Map is reporting that restoration of power should be 11AM. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

UPDATE: PSO Power Outage Map is now reporting less than 1,000 customers are now without power as there restoration efforts are underway.