Posted: Dec 23, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 10:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

As cold weather and the holidays arrive, leaders at the Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville say community support is keeping dozens of people off the streets each night.

Appearing on KWON's Community Connection Tuesday, Lighthouse Director Errol Hada says 87 men, women and children stayed at the shelter recently, receiving warm housing, three meals a day and supportive services.

“That’s 87 people who weren’t outside in the cold or sleeping in unsafe places,” Hada said.

The Lighthouse serves individuals and families and focuses on long-term transformation, not just emergency shelter. Hada says the center works closely with Grand Mental Health to address addiction, mental health and family stability, while also providing daily support.

The shelter operates at a cost of about $21 per person per day, thanks to careful budgeting and community donations. Hada says every gift helps, from large donations to small ones.

The Lighthouse is also inviting the public to learn more through its “I Had No Idea” tours, where visitors can eat lunch with residents and see the facility firsthand. The next tour is Jan. 29 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.