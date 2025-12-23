Posted: Dec 23, 2025 10:36 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 10:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 610 is continuing its tradition of holiday giving and community support this Christmas season.

Appearing on Community Connection Tuesday, Eagles Rick Harlow and John Stowe say members recently distributed 85 Christmas food baskets to families in need, each filled with about $150 worth of groceries. The lodge has served Bartlesville since the early 1900s and follows the motto “people helping people.”

The Eagles raise much of their charitable funding through traditional paper bingo, held every Monday and Friday night at the Lodge on West Second Street. Early bird games start at 6:30 p.m., with regular sessions at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds support local causes, including youth sports, first responders and community programs.

The Eagles recently raised about $7,000 through a special “Battle of the Badges” bingo for police and sheriff charities and will also sponsor volunteers when the traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall comes to Bartlesville this spring.

Eagle leaders say all work is done by volunteers, and the lodge remains open through the holidays.

