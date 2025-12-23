Posted: Dec 23, 2025 12:51 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Oklahoma man who was convicted of child sexual abuse. A jury convicted Issac Leroy Horton of this crime in 2024. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Horton must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.