Posted: Dec 23, 2025 12:51 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 12:51 PM
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Upholds jury Ruling
Ty Loftis
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Oklahoma man who was convicted of child sexual abuse. A jury convicted Issac Leroy Horton of this crime in 2024. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Horton must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
A warrant was issued for Horton's arrest in March 2021. His bond was set at $100,000. After several continuations, the case went to trial in 2024 and Horton was found guilty of the above mentioned crimes.
