Posted: Dec 23, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects after an individual removed the court-ordered ankle monitor of another. Abram Hobbs, who was wearing the ankle monitor, and Kimberly Hobbs then fled. The two are believed to be driving a white 2008 Land Rover, with an Oklahoma license plate that reads, PYV-532.

Abram Hobbs is a 6-4 white male weighing 260 pounds and is wanted as a fugitive of justice through Osage County District Court. He has an active felony warrant out of Missouri and his bond is set at $500,000.

Kimberly Hobbs is a 5-2 white female weighing 130 pounds. She has blue eyes with sandy blonde hair. Additionally, Kimberly Hobbs often wears glasses.