Posted: Dec 23, 2025 2:33 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 2:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A transient Tulsa man has been sentenced to life in prison after sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

43-year-old Elga Eugene Harper was convicted by a federal jury of kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. All crimes were committed in Indian Country.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), in May 2022, Harper arrived at the victim’s house unannounced and attacked them. Harper bound the victim’s arms and legs and tied a noose around the victim’s neck. Harper sexually assaulted the victim for more than four hours.

During a federal trial in 2023, Harper was found guilty in February and convicted in July. Harper filed an appeal to the Tenth Circuit Court and the verdict was overturned in October 2024. The victim died on Feb. 4.

Harper is a member of the Choctaw Nation and will continue to remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Nelson, Valeria Luster and Kenneth Elmore prosecuted the case.