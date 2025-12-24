News
Posted: Dec 24, 2025 7:47 AM
Record High Temps on Christmas Day
Tom Davis
There is a high chance of record high temperatures Christmas Day across much of eastern Oklahoma as high pressure sets up over the Southern Plains this week with breezy southerly winds.
Above average temperatures continue through Saturday, then cooler next week. Near or record high temperatures are likely throiughSaturday, including Christmas Day. Cold front moves through the region this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures & low rain/ storm chances.
