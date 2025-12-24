Posted: Dec 24, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2025 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has saved Christmas by apprehending The Grinch. He was taken into custody on the charge of attempting to steal Christmas. Sheriff Bart Perrier said once they learned of what The Grinch was attempting to do, it was imperative his deputies took swift action.

Perrier says all gifts have been returned to their respective owners.