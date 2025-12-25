Posted: Dec 25, 2025 8:23 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2025 4:00 PM

Tom Davis

For over 20 years, Friends Indeed has been serving Christmas Day Dinner. The idea came to be when the founders agreed that no one should be alone for Christmas.

The first Friends Indeed Christmas Dinners were served at the old American Legion in downtown Bartlesville. They soon ran out of space for meal preparation and for the number of people answering the invitation to enjoy a Christmas meal with one and other. That is when the annual event was moved to Adams Boulavard Church of Christ.

This year, the volunteers prepared food not only for those who came in person, but also for those who requested home delivery and for the inmates at our area jails.