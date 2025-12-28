Posted: Dec 28, 2025 1:51 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2025 1:51 PM

Tom Davis

Bitter cold settles into the region Monday following the passage of a strong cold front, with hazardous wind chills expected through the morning hours.

Wind chill values will fall into the teens across most areas, with single digits likely in northern locations. While winds will be lighter than Sunday, the cold will still pose risks for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Residents are urged to dress in layers, limit exposure to the cold, and ensure outdoor pets and animals have adequate shelter and warmth. Officials also remind the public to use heating sources safely to prevent fire and carbon monoxide hazards.