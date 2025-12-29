Posted: Dec 29, 2025 5:43 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 5:48 AM

Tom Davis

Most Bartlesville city offices will be closed Jan. 1, 2026, in recognition of the New Year holiday. Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled with no interruptions.

Trash routes that are normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 31 instead of Thursday, Jan. 1. Trash must be at the collection point no later than 6 a.m.