Posted: Dec 29, 2025 12:42 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 12:42 PM

Ty Loftis

As 2025 comes to a close, the Board of Osage County Commissioners had the decision to renew Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore's contract on Monday. Before the commissioners voted, Randi Chesbro with the tourism board made it clear they would like to see Moore's contract renewed for another year.

The Board approved the contract pending review from legal counsel.