Posted: Dec 29, 2025 2:27 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 2:27 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly assisting in committing a crime.

31-year-old Aubrie Wilson was charged on Monday with pattern of criminal offenses.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Wilson was allegedly an accessory to a theft at a Bartlesville Walgreen’s. Wilson is allegedly seen on video standing next Shemaiah Branham, another alleged suspect in the matter, steal approximately $2,600 worth of merchandise.

Branham was charged on Nov. 13 with pattern of criminal offenses.

Both Brown and Branham were charged on May 21 in Creek County with conspiracy.

Brown will appear in court again on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $10,000.