News
Posted: Dec 30, 2025 5:59 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 6:17 AM
Bartlesville Radio Baby Derby 2026
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Radio presents the 2026 Baby Derby. The family of the first born child in Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville in 2026 will receive a number of prizes from our sponsors.
The prizes include a gift basket from Ascension St. John, Jane Phillips, a Dinks gift card from Representative Judd Strom, a child's rocker from the Lighthouse, a $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, Baby's first Bible set from Get Real Ministries, and a $100 gift card to Baby Birds from the Washington Park Mall.
Stay tuned to KWON, KYFM, K-RIG and KPGM to learn the name of the 2026 Baby Derby winner.
