Posted: Dec 30, 2025 5:59 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 6:17 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Radio presents the 2026 Baby Derby. The family of the first born child in Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville in 2026 will receive a number of prizes from our sponsors.

The prizes include a gift basket from Ascension St. John, Jane Phillips, a Dinks gift card from Representative Judd Strom, a child's rocker from the Lighthouse, a $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, Baby's first Bible set from Get Real Ministries, and a $100 gift card to Baby Birds from the Washington Park Mall.

Stay tuned to KWON, KYFM, K-RIG and KPGM to learn the name of the 2026 Baby Derby winner.