Posted: Dec 30, 2025 1:41 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline is quickly approaching for high school seniors to apply for a scholarship that could help with college tuition. Seniors must have the Oklahoma Promise application submitted or postmarked by New Years Eve. It is important to do so, as this could cover a student's entire college tuition.

Students can begin applying for Oklahoma Promise in eighth grade, as long as they meet requirements regarding residency status and income level. Students being homeschooled can apply between the ages of 13 and 16.

The application will ask for basic information, such as email address and income from parents or guardians.