Posted: Dec 31, 2025 6:34 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2025 6:35 AM

Tom Davis / Kelli Wiliams

On February 10, Bartlesville voters will decide whether to continue funding the projects and services that keep our city thriving. All the information about the election is available on the City website www.cityofbartlesville.org.

According to the City of Bartlesville's City Beat publication, the 2026 election is designed to address growing infrastructure needs, maintain past investments and enhance quality of life for residents. Voters will decide three measures through five ballot propositions:

✅ Approving a General Obligation (G.O.) Bond Issue (Propositions 1, 2, and 3)

✅ Extending the ½-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Sales Tax (Proposition 5)

✅ Extending the ¼-cent Economic Development (ED) Sales Tax (Proposition 4)

Passage of the G.O. Bond Issue and 1/2-cent CIP Sales Tax extension will fund $34.5 million in capital needs and projects over the next five years.

Extension of the 1/4-cent ED Sales Tax will continue funding the city’s economic development and tourism efforts.

For more information, see www.cityofbartlesville.org.