Posted: Jan 02, 2026 5:52 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 5:52 AM

Chase Almy

With the holiday season quickly coming to a close, this is the last chance for families and visitors to experience the magic of Historic Downtown Bartlesville before it wraps up for the year. The Downtown Depot, hosted by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, will be open through January 4, marking the final day to enjoy the festive attractions before they close until next holiday season.

Located at 201 S. Keeler Avenue, the Downtown Depot has transformed the heart of Bartlesville into a winter destination filled with outdoor ice skating, carriage rides, movies in the park, Santa sightings, and festive holiday photo opportunities. From classic holiday fun to memorable moments for all ages, the Depot has been a seasonal gathering place throughout the holidays. The attraction is closed on Christmas Day but otherwise open for visitors leading up to its final day.

Organizers encourage the community to take advantage of the remaining days and make one more trip downtown before the lights go dark for the season. Whether it’s skating under the stars, snapping a final holiday photo, or enjoying the charm of downtown Bartlesville, January 4 is the last opportunity to soak in the experience before it returns next year.