Posted: Jan 02, 2026 9:06 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites all area ladies to their “Bringing Flair to the New Year!” Luncheon on Thursday, January 8, 11:45am-1pm, at the OKWU Drake Library, 2201 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter with Bartlesville Ladies Connection, invited all women to attend and enjoy a creative scarf tying demonstration by Tulsa’s Terasa Designs. Inspirational speaker Cindy Thomas of Ridgedale, Missouri will share “Pathway to Legacy.”