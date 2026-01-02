News
BLC's "Bringing Flair to the New Year!" Luncheon
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites all area ladies to their “Bringing Flair to the New Year!” Luncheon on Thursday, January 8, 11:45am-1pm, at the OKWU Drake Library, 2201 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter with Bartlesville Ladies Connection, invited all women to attend and enjoy a creative scarf tying demonstration by Tulsa’s Terasa Designs. Inspirational speaker Cindy Thomas of Ridgedale, Missouri will share “Pathway to Legacy.”
Reservations are needed by noon on Tuesday, January 6 by calling 785-840-8128 or 918-333-5368, email bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397-7388. Cost is $7 cash or check at the door.
