Posted: Jan 02, 2026 9:54 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday morning.

Antle said the pleasant weather in the late fall and through this first part of the winter, the crews have actually been able to engage in some pretty substantive road projects throughout the three districts, and doing some prepping for the spring.

Antle spoke briefly about the new Emergency Operations Command Center and how it is set up to also keep county government up and running in an emegency. Antle said, "The main portion of the facility is a hardened structure. I believe they're called ICF, these blocks, basically just building blocks back filled with concrete. So it's a concrete bunker designed to withstand an EF4 tornado. Within that hardened area, we have an operations center that can assume the operations of county government. We can cut that place up, and any of our offices can set up, and with the flip of a switch, we're right back in business."