Nowata County News

Posted: Jan 02, 2026 2:43 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 2:43 PM

Nowata City Commissioners Meeting Monday Evening

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata City Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
 
The commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on the potential lease of ballfields and hear a business plan presentation for a business plan from Larimey Cox.
 
The council will also possibly take action on the publication of cemetery mowing and haying bids and a possible change in specs. The board will also review an agreement with IWorQ, a software company, and appoint a member as a representative for the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association.
 
Monday evening's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department, at 425 S. Cedar St.

