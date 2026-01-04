Posted: Jan 04, 2026 6:48 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2026 6:49 PM

Tom Davis

We have our first baby born in Bartlesville in 2026--and it's a boy!

Dax Robertson was born Sunday afternoon at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center weighing in at 8 pounds and 1 ounce. He is 21 inches long.

Congratulations to Dax and his parents, Taylor and Andrew. They won the Baby Derby Prize Package that includes a gift basket from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, a Dink's gift card from State Representative Judd Strom, a child's rocker from The Lighthouse, a $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, a $50 gift card to Dink's Barbecue, from Arnold Moore Neekamp Funeral Home, a dinner for mom from Sabore's Mexican Cuisine, and a dinner for mom from Shanghai Town, a Posh Mommy Necklace from Wendell's Rock and Jewelry, and Baby's First Bible Set from Get Real Ministries, and a $100 gift card to Baby Birds from the Washington Park Mall.