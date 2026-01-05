Posted: Jan 05, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 9:59 AM

Nathan Thompson

A road closure will impact traffic on one of the highest-travelled street in Copan.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the intersection of Caney Street and Edens Avenue will be closed through Friday as repairs are being made.

The Town of Copan says the closure is for concrete repair on a sewer manhole. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until the repairs are completed.