Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Jan 05, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 1:55 PM

Dunlap Appointed as Washington County Commission Chair

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
Washington County District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap was appointed Monday as the Commission's chair and District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel will serve as vice-chair.
 
The annual change in leadership is done at the first Board of Commissioners meeting of the new year.
 
District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle served as chair in 2025 and Dunlap was the vice-chair.

« Back to News