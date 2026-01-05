News
Washington County
Posted: Jan 05, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 1:55 PM
Dunlap Appointed as Washington County Commission Chair
Nathan Thompson
Washington County District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap was appointed Monday as the Commission's chair and District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel will serve as vice-chair.
The annual change in leadership is done at the first Board of Commissioners meeting of the new year.
District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle served as chair in 2025 and Dunlap was the vice-chair.
