Posted: Jan 07, 2026 9:23 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 9:23 AM
DHS: Help With Your Heating Bills
Tom Davis
Oklahoma Human Services is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps eligible families with winter heating costs.
This federally funded program helps qualifying households cover the cost of their primary heating source during the winter months. Applications can be submitted online at www.OKDHSlive.org.
LIHEAP is offered twice each year — once during the winter for heating costs and again in the summer to help with cooling expenses.
