Posted: Jan 07, 2026 9:58 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 11:44 AM

Chase Almy

Oklahoma has officially been named the lightning capital of the United States for 2025, overtaking Florida for the top spot. New data from AEM shows the state averaged 73 cloud-to-ground lightning flashes per square mile, the highest concentration in the nation. Northern Oklahoma’s Kay County recorded the most lightning activity of any county in the U.S., cementing the state’s reputation for intense and frequent thunderstorms.

KOCO 5 Field Meterologist, Michael Armstrong, sas the increase is largely due to an active year of storm systems across the Great Plains. Large thunderstorm complexes moved repeatedly across Oklahoma, producing widespread lightning over long periods of time. At the same time, Florida saw a slight decrease in lightning activity, allowing Oklahoma to rise to the top of the national rankings.