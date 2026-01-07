Posted: Jan 07, 2026 10:16 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Get your Tickets for this year's Uncork Your Support: The French Tour set for February 28, from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at St. John Church-Father Lynch Hall at715 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville to benefit Bartlesville Young Scholars.

Bartlesville Young Scholars is now accepting student applications at https://www.bartlesvillescholars.org/students

Bartlesville Young Scholars is also in need of mentors https://www.bartlesvillescholars.org/mentors

About Bartlesville Young Scholars

With the mission of "Mentoring and empowering students to earn a college degree," The Bartlesville Young Scholars, through their unique partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma-Bartlesville, students are matched with a mentor who works with the student and joins us in our programs and trainings.