News
Local News
Posted: Jan 07, 2026 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 2:28 PM
BDA Plans Retirement Reception for David Wood
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Development Authority Board of Directors and staff are inviting the community to a retirement celebration for former BDA President David Wood on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at McGraw Realtors, 124 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.
Wood spent 16 years leading the BDA and announced his retirement last year. The reception will also provide an opportunity to meet Chris Batchelder, who is the incoming president of the BDA.
« Back to News