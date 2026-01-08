Posted: Jan 08, 2026 9:54 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 1:01 PM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville was placed under a tornado warning early this morning after the National Weather Service detected radar-indicated rotation within a strong line of storms moving through the area. The warning prompted residents to take shelter as a precaution, though no tornado touchdown was confirmed. The storm system moved through without reports of significant damage, and the warning was later allowed to expire as conditions improved.