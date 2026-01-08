Posted: Jan 08, 2026 11:53 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 11:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

Local children and teens will benefit from a $5,000 grant awarded to the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville by Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Fund.

The grant will help the Club offset rising costs for its Nutrition Program, which provides healthy meals and snacks to youth after school and during the summer.

During its recent grant cycle, Sparklight awarded more than $125,000 in grants to 25 nonprofit organizations across the cities and towns it serves. From hunger relief to child and family support to education and vital skills training, the funding is helping enhance communities and uplift lives.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville provides consistency and care families depend on,” said Kenny Walker, Sparklight Senior Regional Director, South Central. “Through our Charitable Giving Fund, Sparklight is proud to help support programs like theirs that give young people a reliable place to go and the essentials they need to thrive.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville Director of Development Beth Beard expressed appreciation for the grant.

“We are truly grateful for Sparklight’s generous support,” Beard said. “These funds will help us purchase fresh produce, proteins, pantry staples and essential supplies so we can continue serving daily meals to our members. With Sparklight’s partnership, young people in Bartlesville — and now Dewey — can count on a warm, nourishing meal and a safe place to go each day.”

The company’s Charitable Giving Fund focuses on initiatives that create lasting, local impact, including education and digital literacy, hunger relief and community development. Since the Fund’s inception in 2020, Sparklight has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to more than 275 nonprofits that make a difference in the lives of those they serve.

Nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for the spring 2026 cycle will be accepted April 1–30, 2026.

For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, please visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.