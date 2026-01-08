Posted: Jan 08, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 2:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Bartlesville Walmart.

19-year-old Hannah Everly was charged on Thursday with larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Dec. 23, 2025, Everly allegedly stole over $1,000 of merchandise at the Bartlesville Walmart with another individual, allegedly identified as Jimmy Wayne Eutsler. Eutsler and Everly allegedly planned to go to Walmart together and steal the items.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Everly allegedly admitted to stealing the items.

Everly was convicted in October 2025 with second-degree burglary, a felony.

Everly will appear in court again on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $5,000.