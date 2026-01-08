Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Nowata High School Holding ACT Parent Meeting

Brian McSweeney
Nowata High School is holding a meeting on Wednesday to help parents better understand their student's ACT scores.
 
This school year, Nowata High School offered the Pre-ACT and the ACT to students in grades 9-11.
 
Wednesday's meeting will be broken down into two sessions. The first session will start at 3 p.m. with the second session at 4 p.m. The meeting will take place at Nowata High School.
 
 
 


