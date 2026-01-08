Posted: Jan 08, 2026 3:35 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 3:35 PM

The Cherokee Nation is once again offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to help eligible families file their 2025 state and federal income tax forms for free.

The VITA program has helped submit over 20,000 tax returns in the last decade, helping taxpayers receive $30 million in tax refunds including earned income tax credits. Last year, the tribe’s VITA program helped more than 2,200 taxpayers by saving preparation fees that are usually charged by tax services.

“The Cherokee Nation VITA program has been recognized by the IRS as Partner of the Year and recognition for Outstanding Commitment in the last three years. Our program is dedicated to meeting all requirements while aiding our citizens and clients,” said Brooklynn Colburn, manager of the Cherokee Nation Building Bridges Program. “VITA helps eliminate the stress from filing by providing professional and accurate tax assistance.”

The tribe has partnered with the IRS for over 40 years to provide a free tax preparation program to Native and non-Native families living on and off the Cherokee Nation Reservation. Qualifying households and individuals must make less than $69,000 annually.

This year, VITA will operate from Feb. 2 through April 15. Volunteers across the tribe’s departments will prepare returns using the basic 1040 form. All returns will be e-filed by VITA at no charge to its users.

Appointments can be scheduled beginning Jan. 12 for one of the 13 sites across the reservation including Catoosa, Claremore, Jay, Muskogee, Nowata, Ochelata, Pryor, Salina, Stilwell, Tahlequah, Vinita and Westville.

To utilize the service, individuals and families must provide Social Security cards for all household members being claimed on a tax return, a valid Photo ID, wage and earnings statements from all employers (Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-MISC), interest and dividend forms from banks (Forms 1099), Social Security benefit statements, proof of childcare expenses, a copy of last year’s federal and state returns, Identity Protection Pin (IPPIN), if applicable, proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit, such as a blank check.

The find a VITA program anywhere in the U.S., call 1-800-906-9887 or visit https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.

For individuals or families with an annual income exceeding the threshold for VITA of $67,000 but not exceeding an annual income of $84,000, the tribe’s Commerce Department recommends preparing state and federal taxes online for free at www.olt.com/main/vita.

Appointments can be made with Cherokee Nation by calling 918-453-5536.

