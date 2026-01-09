Posted: Jan 09, 2026 8:15 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 8:15 AM

Earth Ages is a rising metalcore band out of northeastern Oklahoma, carving out a sound that blends the intensity of 2010s-era metalcore with the glossy, experimental edge of Hyper Pop. The band recently released its debut single, “Theocrat,” now streaming on Spotify, showcasing heavy breakdowns, electronic textures, and emotionally charged vocals that set them apart in the local heavy music scene. The track has quickly become a calling card for the band’s willingness to push genre boundaries while still delivering the aggression metalcore fans crave.

Fans will get a chance to experience Earth Ages live on February 5th when the band takes the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma at The Art House. The show comes as momentum continues to build around the project, with vocalist Kyle Andrasko confirming that the band’s second single, “Saint,” will be dropping very soon. With titles like Theocrat and Saint, Earth Ages isn’t shy about exploring deeper themes, pairing their modern sound with thought-provoking lyrical content.

While some of those themes lean into spiritual territory, Andrasko made it clear that the band doesn’t define itself as a Christian act. I spoke with vocalist Kyle Andrasko who says the band isn’t necessarily Christian, but that his personal faith does come out in his lyrical writing.

You can check out Earth Ages’ music, including their debut single Theocrat, on Spotify HERE: