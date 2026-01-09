Posted: Jan 09, 2026 8:46 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

If you have ever considered beginning or improving your gardening skills and using those to become more involved in the community, sign up now for this year's Washington County Master Gardener classes.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Master Gardeners Susan Henning, Don Martin and Patti Lundeen said the one day a week classes begin January 27.

Enrollment for the 2026 Washington County Master Gardener classes has been extended to January 20, 2026. Contact the Dewey Extension office at 918-534-2216 to ask questions, enroll or complete and return the enrollment form. See attachments for more information.

Students receive 40 hours of instruction from Oklahoma State University professors of horticulture, entomology, grasses and trees. After classes our learning continues through the many, fun opportunities we have to give back to our community when we respond to their questions or assist with educational horticulture activities in the community.