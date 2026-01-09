Posted: Jan 09, 2026 9:54 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation will begin taking applications for a limited supply of heirloom seeds starting Jan. 13 for tribal citizens interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops and plants.

“Our heirloom seed program is more than just agriculture – it’s about preserving our Cherokee heritage and connecting our people to the land our ancestors cultivated,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. “By supporting this initiative, we’re ensuring that our traditional crops and knowledge continue to thrive for future generations.”

Due to the overwhelming demand for heirloom seeds, participants for this year’s program will be chosen through a random draw, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all applicants. The Cherokee Nation Seed Bank is not subject to any residency requirements, and applications are open to all Cherokee Nation citizens.

In 2025, the Cherokee Nation distributed nearly 10,000 packages of traditional seeds.

The Cherokee Nation Seed Bank will be accepting applications from Jan. 13 through Feb. 13.

The available seeds for 2026 include multiple types of corn, gourds, squash and beans, as well as seeds for pumpkin, Trail of Tears beads and tobacco.

There are also seeds available for numerous types of native plants including American Basket Flower, Blue Wild Indigo, Compass Plant, Cutleaf Coneflower, Green Dragon, Hearts-a-Burstin, Jewelweed, New Jersey Tea, Passionflower, Purple Coneflower, Rattlesnake Master, Sunchoke, Trumpet Vine and Wild Sienna.

“These traditional seeds represent generations of Cherokee stewardship and agricultural innovation,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “Through the Seed Bank, we’re empowering our citizens to become caretakers of our living heritage, ensuring that the plants that sustained our ancestors continue to flourish in the hands of our people today and for generations to come.”

Seed packages can be requested online through the Gadugi Portal Jan. 13 through Feb. 13 by visiting https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org. Applicants should choose six varieties, ranked in order of preference from most to least preferred.

Once selected at random, applicants will receive two seed varieties based on their preferences and availability. If any of the selected varieties are depleted, Seed Bank staff will choose alternative varieties based on available inventory.

The Cherokee Nation Seed Bank continues to support the Harvesting Our Heritage program, which engages Community and Cultural Outreach organizations to offer heirloom seeds to citizens in their respective communities. The Seed Bank works directly with the CCO organizations across the nation to provide them seeds they can either use for community gardens or distribute to citizens who participate in the organizations.

Claiming Cherokee Nation heirloom seeds is a unique opportunity to honor the agricultural traditions Cherokee ancestors while also providing a valuable learning experience for youth about Cherokee culture. Many of the seeds in the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank are rare cultivars, often not found in commercial markets, and they represent centuries of Cherokee agricultural and cultural heritage.

“Growing these heirloom varieties is an act of cultural continuity that strengthens our connection to the land and to each other,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Christina Justice. “When our citizens plant these seeds, they’re participating in the same practices that have defined Cherokee agriculture for countless generations, and they’re helping preserve the biodiversity that remains essential to our Nation’s future.”

Recipients of traditional heirloom seeds are asked to be mindful of the directions in the planting guide as any variance from the instructions could be a detriment to the plants’ genetic integrity.

All seeds have been produced locally by trained Cherokee Nation staff and are made available to Cherokee citizens for cultural uses. The seeds are not to be sold or offered for sale.

Questions about the seeds can be addressed by emailing seedbank@cherokee.org or calling 918-453-5336. For questions regarding the Gadugi Portal, email support-gadugiportal@cherokee.org or call 918-453-5058.