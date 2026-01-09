Posted: Jan 09, 2026 2:42 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson & Ty Loftis

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning on the southern edge of Wynona.

Osage County Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts says it was a brief twister that took everyone by surprise

Roberts says at least two property owners had minor damage to structures