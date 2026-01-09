Posted: Jan 09, 2026 12:23 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 12:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is Monday, January 19. With that, City of Bartlesville offices will be closed and trash routes will be affected. Residents who normally have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Wednesday.

Bartlesville's recycling center will be closed, but will re-open as normal on Wednesday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday and police and fire services will have no interuptions.