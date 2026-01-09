Posted: Jan 09, 2026 2:57 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 2:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The commissioners will hear from Joanne Langworthy of the Nowata County Fair Board, receive an update from 911 Coordinator Jerome Gnatek, and take possible action related to Authorities Having Jurisdictions (AHJ) in Nowata County.

The board will also discuss improvements to the courthouse, discuss a road use agreement, discuss a northeast Oklahoma transmission enhancement project and receive an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.