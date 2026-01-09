Posted: Jan 09, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 3:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

The board will hear reports from the elementary, middle and high school, and hear a report from the athletic department. The board will also hear a report from Superintendent Mindy Jo Englett.

In general business, the board will take possible action on the third quarter district capacity report, hiring a first grade teacher, a special education teacher, raising the salaries of three Nowata Public Schools employees and possibly take action on accepting the resignation of another Nowata Public Schools employee.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Nowata High School Commons Area, located at 707 W. Osage Ave.