Posted: Jan 10, 2026 12:17 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2026 12:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing on Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of SE Chisholm Circle, authorities identified Rebecca Blankenship as a suspect in the stabbing of an adult male. The male involved in the incident was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital for treatment.

Blankenship was arrested without incident.

The incident remains under investigation.