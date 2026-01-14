Posted: Jan 14, 2026 9:29 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to attend the Bartlesville Wedding Association's 4th Annual Bartlesville Wedding Show on Sunday, January 25, from 2-4pm, at The Center at 300 SE Adams Blvd.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amanda Stratford and Hannah Veach called the event "The ultimate wedding planning experience where you'll find everything you need for you."

Amanda said, "Whether you're a bride-to-be, a groom-to-be, or just love weddings, this event is perfect for you. This is where you will discover the latest trends in wedding fashion, decor, and more." She added, "You can meet with top vendors in the industry and get inspired for your big day--about 30 vendors so far."

Your admission is free, but you will first have to register at https://www.bartlesvilleweddings.com/