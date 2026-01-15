Posted: Jan 15, 2026 2:09 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 2:09 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata Public Schools broke ground on a new practice facility and dressing room on Thursday morning.

The project is part of a $16.8 million bond that was passed by voters on April 1.

The upgrades are part of a district-wide effort to upgrade athletic facilities in Nowata. Other parts of the upgrade passed by the bond are new lighting and scoreboards. Nowata Board of Education President Kurt Bashford said this is a community effort.

Nowata Public Schools will hold a second groundbreaking on Friday morning at the agriculture building at 11 a.m. on Lenape Drive.

The practice facility and dressing rooms are expected to be completed by the summer.