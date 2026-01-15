Posted: Jan 15, 2026 2:18 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline is approaching to request an absentee ballot in Osage County if you want to be able to vote in an upcoming February election. In order to vote in the Tuesday, February 10 State Representative District 35, City of Pawhuska at-large and the Caney Valley Special election, you must request that absentee ballot by Monday, January 26.