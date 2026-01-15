Posted: Jan 15, 2026 7:51 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 7:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Bailey Ostrosky has been named the ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month for December.

Bailey has taken advanced science courses throughout high school, beginning biology early and moving into chemistry and higher-level classes ahead of schedule. Her interest in science grew significantly after enrolling in the medicine and bioscience program at Tri County Tech, where she has earned multiple college credits.

Bailey says those experiences helped her better understand her strengths and future goals. She also credited her high school chemistry teacher, Carrie Lewis, as a key mentor who encouraged her and helped build her confidence in science.

Through coursework focused on human body systems, Bailey discovered an interest in radiology after working with X-ray images and learning to identify fractures. That experience led her to want to pursue a career as an X-ray technician.

While her post-graduation plans are still taking shape, Bailey says she plans to continue her education in Tulsa while working toward long-term goals in the medical imaging field.

Basiley says being selected for the ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month program is especially meaningful. She says it is rewarding to be recognized for a subject she has always loved and worked hard to master.