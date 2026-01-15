Posted: Jan 15, 2026 9:08 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 9:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Collinsville man was killed Thursday morning following a collision on Highway 169 in Rogers County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Matthew Downing died after rear-ending a semi-truck just after 10 a.m. Troopers say both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 169 just south of Oologah, when the truck driver stopped to make a right turn.

Troopers say Downing failed to notice the truck was stopped and his vehicle struck it from behind, killing Downing in the collision.

The highway patrol says another driver witnessed the wreck and assisted with the investigation.